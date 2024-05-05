VeraBank N.A. Purchases 10,347 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. VeraBank N.A. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $36.78. 875,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,543. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

