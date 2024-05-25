Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 104,000 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total transaction of $47,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,652,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,901,158,601. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total transaction of $49,378,680.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total transaction of $56,144,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total transaction of $64,500,450.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total transaction of $64,832,940.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total transaction of $65,794,260.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total transaction of $51,624,640.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total transaction of $52,732,980.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

