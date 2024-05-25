Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 104,000 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total transaction of $47,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,652,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,901,158,601. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total transaction of $49,378,680.00.
- On Friday, May 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total transaction of $56,144,400.00.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00.
- On Monday, May 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total transaction of $64,500,450.00.
- On Friday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total transaction of $64,832,940.00.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00.
- On Monday, May 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total transaction of $65,794,260.00.
- On Friday, May 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total transaction of $51,624,640.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 114,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total transaction of $52,732,980.00.
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.