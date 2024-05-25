Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday.

SBLK traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. 2,167,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

