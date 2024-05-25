Copa (NYSE:CPA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPA. StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.43.

Shares of Copa stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $100.65. 298,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52. Copa has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copa in the third quarter valued at about $794,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in Copa by 16.0% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 23,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Copa by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 1.4% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Copa by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

