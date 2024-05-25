Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CANF

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of CANF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,860. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.