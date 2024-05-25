Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $97.99. 238,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.66. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.