Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $97.99. 238,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.66. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

