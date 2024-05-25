Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZS. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zscaler from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.64. 1,291,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,682. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.25 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

