ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $154.50

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $154.50 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00122759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008630 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.