Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Entergy

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $108.08. 1,720,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $108.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.