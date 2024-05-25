Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 20,112 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,112 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.55. 1,689,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.25. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

