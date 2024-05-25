Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.07. 2,026,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,035. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $21,238,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $20,717,000.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.