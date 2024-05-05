Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 736 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 635.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 190,073 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,274,000. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,018,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,780,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS ESGV traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,304 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.66. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

