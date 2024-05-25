CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Githesh Ramamurthy Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $11,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,144,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Githesh Ramamurthy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, April 24th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88.

On Monday, April 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 297 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $3,421.44.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $11,860,000.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,087,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,710. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCCS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCCS

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.