Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.92. 1,303,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

