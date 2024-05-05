Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 284,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 327,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

