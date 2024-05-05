Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 857 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.78. 3,072,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.07 and its 200-day moving average is $264.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

