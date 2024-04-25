Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of ETD traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. 575,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,657. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $734.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

