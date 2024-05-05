Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Trimmed by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Equifax comprises about 2.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 1.1 %

Equifax stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.05. 730,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,132. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

