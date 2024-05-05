VeraBank N.A. Has $452,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,930,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 693.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 392,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 342,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,150,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 90,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.89. 8,093,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,882,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

