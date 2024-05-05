WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 227 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

GLD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $212.96. 8,679,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,009,346. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.