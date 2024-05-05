iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.57. 1,503,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

