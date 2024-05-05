Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Belden by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,216,000 after buying an additional 111,232 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Belden by 24.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

