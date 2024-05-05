EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 82.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,341 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,133 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,660,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,117. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.57.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

