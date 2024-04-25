Asset Entities (ASST) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) is one of 436 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Asset Entities to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Asset Entities and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asset Entities 0 0 0 0 N/A Asset Entities Competitors 1948 13675 27797 713 2.62

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 17.88%. Given Asset Entities’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asset Entities has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asset Entities -1,780.15% -111.62% -107.61% Asset Entities Competitors -78.27% -45.76% -7.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Asset Entities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asset Entities and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Asset Entities $280,000.00 -$4.93 million -1.04 Asset Entities Competitors $1.96 billion $294.97 million 27.34

Asset Entities’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Asset Entities. Asset Entities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Asset Entities has a beta of 8.4, suggesting that its stock price is 740% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asset Entities’ rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Asset Entities rivals beat Asset Entities on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc. is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

