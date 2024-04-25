Head to Head Analysis: Fisker (FSRN) and Its Peers

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Fisker to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Fisker alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fisker and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker Competitors 960 2490 3371 151 2.39

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Fisker’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Fisker and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million -$761.99 million -0.02 Fisker Competitors $46.73 billion $2.55 billion 19.59

Fisker’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s rivals have a beta of 3.72, meaning that their average stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -110.93% -23.14% Fisker Competitors -150.58% -24.54% -9.11%

Summary

Fisker rivals beat Fisker on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.