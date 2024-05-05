Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-1.845 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.31-2.39 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.77.

HWM traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $78.89. 6,147,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

