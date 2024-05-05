Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,005 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 867,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $217,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.19. 75,491,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,969,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $577.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

