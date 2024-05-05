Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $131.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.92.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.94. 3,791,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,756. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $209.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.