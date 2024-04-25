Financial Contrast: Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jushi and Mannatech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Jushi alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $269.45 million 0.50 -$65.10 million ($0.33) -2.07 Mannatech $131.96 million 0.12 -$2.24 million ($1.20) -6.80

Mannatech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jushi. Mannatech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jushi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jushi and Mannatech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -24.16% -320.66% -10.31% Mannatech -1.70% -19.19% -4.99%

Volatility and Risk

Jushi has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Mannatech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mannatech beats Jushi on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Mannatech

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels. Mannatech, Incorporated was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.