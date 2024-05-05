Analysts Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target at $32.80

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

INMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. InMode has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that InMode will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of InMode by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,823 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of InMode by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,641 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 260,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

