TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

TTI opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $518.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 63.3% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.