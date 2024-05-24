US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,831 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.54% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $63,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 268,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,932. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $52.83.
About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
