Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.81 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $190,903.45 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,182.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.00718964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00123701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00058944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.00207338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00092057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.