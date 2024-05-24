US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 781,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,004 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $112,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $126.82. The stock had a trading volume of 648,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.85.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.16.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

