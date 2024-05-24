US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.38% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $97,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.35. 917,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

