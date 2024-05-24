C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Holdings Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.71% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $71,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.76. 787,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

