DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Sells $916,650.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $694,900.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $113.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.13. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -105.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in DoorDash by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 431,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,709 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.96.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

