sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Hits $41.55 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $41.55 million and $4.95 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 41,779,295 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

