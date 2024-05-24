The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 32,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Boeing worth $92,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Boeing by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,456 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BA traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,618,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,139,117. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.