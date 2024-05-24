US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.49% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $76,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.32. 346,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,148. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

