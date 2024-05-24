aelf Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.86 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. aelf has a market cap of $378.25 million and $13.86 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000878 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000573 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,275,775 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

