Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $16.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIV. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roivant Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.