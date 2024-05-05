Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $8.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,037 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 203,666 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,741,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,357,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 265,100 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UAA opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

