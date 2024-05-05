Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $58.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after buying an additional 2,677,050 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,124,000 after buying an additional 1,958,483 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,132 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

