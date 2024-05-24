WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:USIN)

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USIN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

