WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:USIN)

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.
WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Performance
Shares of USIN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09.
WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.