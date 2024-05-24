WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Plans Dividend of $0.07

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,745. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

