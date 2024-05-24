Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:PCLB)

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Pinnacle Bancshares Stock Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:PCLB traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. 1,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. Pinnacle Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Pinnacle Bancshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinnacle Bancshares had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 48.05%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company provides checking accounts, savings accounts, and demand and time deposits. It also offers personal lending for automobile, boat, jet ski, motor home, travel trailers, manufactured home, tractor, ATV, personal line of credit, and others; mortgage products, such as residential purchase and refinance, investment property, consumer construction, consumer 2nd mortgage, veterans administration loans, federal housing administration loans, land loans, home equity line of credit, and home improvement/renovation; commercial lending products, including purchase, construction, and refinance of residential rental property and commercial real estate, as well as residential rental property improvements, land acquisition, investment, and development; commercial construction; and SBA lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.