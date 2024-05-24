Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.21 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $142.34 million and $3.21 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011823 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,798.82 or 0.99975877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011519 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00107828 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03660266 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $4,138,620.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

