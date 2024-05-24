Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE VKQ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. 452,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

