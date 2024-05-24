WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,177. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14.

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

